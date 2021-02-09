Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2021 | 09:29
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OncoZenge AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (49/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that OncoZenge AB, company registration number 559261-9968, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that OncoZenge AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
February 12, 2021. 


Shares

Short name:                     ONCOZ                   
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  5,856,622               
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0015504097            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  216185                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    559261-9968             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health Care
-----------------
2010  Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+46704105395.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.