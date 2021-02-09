Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
WKN: A0DLC4 ISIN: US6098391054 Ticker-Symbol: NQG 
09.02.2021 | 00:58
Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASD: MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASD: IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASD: COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 12. TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC (over-the-counter) market.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
