Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASD: MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASD: IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASD: COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 12. TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC (over-the-counter) market.



