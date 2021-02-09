Exasol is best-in-class for 10 measures including reliability of technology, technical support and responsiveness, and integrity.

Named an Overall Leader for both customer experience and vendor credibility models.

For the fourth consecutive year, Exasol, the analytics database, has been named a customer experience and a vendor credibility Overall Leader in the Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds 2021 Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Report. Exasol also achieved a perfect recommend score again 100% of Exasol's customers who participated in the report would recommend its analytics database. High placement in the upper-right quadrant confirms that customers receive high value and have strong confidence in Exasol.

In addition, Exasol was also ranked best-in-class for ten different measures, including reliability of technology, technical support and responsiveness, and integrity.

The Dresner 2021 ADI Market Study provides a detailed picture of perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices. The report examines market preferences for ADI platforms including deployment and licensing priorities, data types, data modeling/management of data associated with ADI, and data preparation and loading priorities. It also covers leading choices in ADI development and deployment, as well as ADI interfaces and analytical features.

"We congratulate Exasol on maintaining a perfect recommend score for the fourth consecutive year from customers and receiving best-in-class in ten customer value measurement categories demonstrating the value its customers perceive with its platform," Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Business and IT leaders require robust analytical data infrastructure systems more than ever to deliver business value during these unprecedented times."

According to the Dresner ADI report, business intelligence (BI) related use cases-business reporting and dashboards, specifically-ranked as the top priority for ADI platforms. The appetite for traditional BI use cases continues to increase, as performance ranked as the highest priority for ADI platforms in 2021. Additionally, in-memory data capabilities are an important priority for more than 50% of respondents, and columnar data models surpass row-format based models for organizing analytical data.

The report also found that the majority of business functions prefer a cloud deployment versus on-premise software, but on-prem isn't going away any time soon. It is still a priority for 40% of organizations. According to the report, respondents' preferences are dictated by use cases, with some being more suited to cloud services and others to on-prem deployments. As a result, multiple buying centres are working with hybrid deployment models for ADI platforms, a preference that increases with company size.

"As a customer-obsessed organization, it is validation of our day-to-day work that our customers rate us so highly," said Aaron Auld, CEO at Exasol. "Maintaining a perfect recommend score for the fourth consecutive year is as much as we can hope for and the least which we expect of ourselves. I'm incredibly proud of the Exasol team and the way they put all their energy into helping our customers on their analytics journey. Our outstanding results in the Dresner report are testament to that."

To read the full report, visit our Dresner ADI 2021 page.

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price.

To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com

About Dresner Advisory Services, LLC

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

