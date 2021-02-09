Anzeige
09.02.2021 | 10:09
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 17 and Presentation of Aker Clean Hydrogen on February 19

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its fourth quarter results for 2020 at 07:00 CET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 CET the same morning.

Aker Horizons together with Aker ASA invites to a separate launch and presentation of Aker Clean Hydrogen at 11:00 CET on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Aker ASA fourth quarter 2020 results presentation:

Date: Wednesday February 17, 2021

Time: 09:00 CET

Format: Live webcast and audio conference

Language: English

The webcast is available at: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210217_6

Audio conference is available via the following local dial-ins (please dial in 5-10 minutes ahead of time):

NO: +47-21-956342
UK: +44-203-7696819
US: +1 646-787-0157
SE: +46-4-0682-0620

PIN Code for all countries: 512965

The fourth quarter 2020 report and presentation will be published on www.akerasa.com

Aker Horizons' launch and presentation of Aker Clean Hydrogen:

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021
Time: 11:00 CET
Format: Live webcast and audio conference

Presenters: Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons, and Øyvind Eriksen, President & CEO of Aker ASA and Chairman of Aker Horizons

Language: English

Webcast and dial-in details to follow.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-february-17-and-presentation-o,c3282762

