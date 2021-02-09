Expansion of the Board of Directors will support the company's further growth as an ion channels focused drug discovery CRO

Metrion Biosciences Limited ("Metrion"), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of John Montana, PhD, as a Non-Executive Director. Expansion of the Board of Directors will support the Company's further growth.

Dr Montana brings over 30 years' drug discovery and development experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research sectors. Dr Montana is currently Operating Partner at Forbion, the life science venture capital firm. His previous roles have included Corporate Vice President, Integrated Drug Discovery, at Charles River Labs, as well as multiple C-suite positions such as CSO at Argenta, CEO of Amedis, Head of Chemistry at Chiroscience, and various roles at GlaxoSmithKline. Dr Montana holds a BSc in Chemistry from The University of Manchester and a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of East Anglia.

Dr Keith McCullagh, Chairman of Metrion Biosciences, said: "I am pleased to welcome John Montana to Metrion Biosciences' board of directors. John brings substantial experience of building effective scientific CRO operations as well as a successful track record in drug discovery. He will be an asset to Metrion's Board and contribute significantly to the Company's further growth and international development."

Dr John Montana commented: "I am delighted to be joining Metrion at such an exciting time for the Company. Metrion has established itself as a leader in the ion channel contract research and drug discovery space and I look forward to joining the team and the Board on this journey, working together to extend Metrion's capabilities."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005522/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Katie Odgaard

Zyme Communications

E-mail: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947