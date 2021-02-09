The Port of Rotterdam is set to host a 100 MW electrolyzer from 2025, with a feasibility study expected this summer. The project will produce green hydrogen and will eventually be expanded to 500 MW.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority plan to produce green hydrogen on the Maasvlakte, which is an artificial extension of the Europoort industrial facility. A feasibility study is already underway and is set for completion by the summer. The aim is to build a 100 MW plant to produce green hydrogen on the Uniper site in 2025. The capacity will eventually ...

