The "Review of Online Banking for SME in Russia 2020 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business Internet Banking Rank 2020 is the eighth wave of annual study on the effectiveness of Internet banking for small and medium-sized businesses. In it, experts answered the question: "What should be an Internet bank for business in the context of the growing role of mobile channels in banking services for legal entities?".

The study evaluated Russian Internet banks, each of which was studied in a desk, took part in five usability tests and received a effectiveness assessment separately for three types of small businesses:

Micro-business (individual entrepreneurs without a staff);

A trade and service company that carries out settlements only in rubles;

A company conducting foreign economic activity.

In the Business Internet Banking Rank 2020 were selected 15 Internet banks for small and medium-sized businesses the top-10 banks (Business Internet Banking Rank 2019) and the most popular Internet banks. For each Internet bank was formed an environment that is close to the real one: incoming and outgoing payments to counterparties, transfers to yourself to another bank, account balances.

The research team went through more than 130 user scripts step by step, worked through usability testing for each service, and conducted a series of in-depth interviews. Companies conducting foreign economic activity, in addition to the ruble account, use foreign currency.

Business Internet Banking Rank 2020 study was conducted in October-November 2020.

The results of the study include:

Map of trends and market novelties. A structural description of what functions Internet banks are investing in today, and what potential they have.

An objective assessment of competitive situations. The public metric of the effectiveness of Internet banks for small and medium-sized businesses is a competitive analysis tool. It will help form an understanding of your own success or it will revise your development strategy.

Important insights from testing and interviews. A systematic description of scenarios for solving user problems, based on the cumulative experience of customers.

More than 130 best practices. Material with expert assessment on the cases of market leaders.

Key Topics Covered

1. Study Summary and Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Personalization and Cross-channel Experience

4. Online Banking Overview and Best Practices for Select Groups of User Scenarios

Onboarding

Finance Management

Contractors

Employees

Document Flow

Reporting

Goods Services

Communications

Global Interface Features

5. About

Companies Mentioned

DeloBank

Sberbank of Russia

Tochka Bank

Tinkoff Bank

Alfa-Bank

Ak Bars Bank

Modulbank

Bank Otkritie

Raiffeisenbank (RBO)

Bank Vesta

Sovcombank

Promsvyazbank

UBRD (Light)

VTB

Avangard Bank

Locko-Bank

The Bank of Kazan

Rosselkhozbank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed7feh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005557/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900