French renewables specialist Enercoop has secured an annual solar power supply of 25 GWh over a 30-year period through three new deals.From pv magazine France Enercoop has agreed to buy more solar capacity under three new power purchase agreements. Its Enercoop Midi-Pyrénées unit signed one of the 30-year PPAs for 1.2 GWh of annual generating capacity. The group signed a second PPA with Energie Partagée and Changeons notre vision de l'énergie for 6.5 GWh per year. And it closed another deal with Valorem and other parties for another 6.5 GWh of solar per year. Enercoop aims to have 90 GWh of annual ...

