PR Newswire
09.02.2021
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, February 8

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 08-February-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                           219.73p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                         219.73p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---
