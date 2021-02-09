OKEx wallet integrates Unstoppable Domains to improve UX and enable faster payments

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the wallet integration of leading blockchain domain provider Unstoppable Domains . As of now, rather than having to share a lengthy combination of letters and numbers to receive payment to their OKEx wallet, users can simply provide a domain name, like jon.crypto or ema.zil.

Another key benefit of this integration is that users can receive any cryptocurrency supported by both OKEx wallet and Unstoppable Domains to the same domain - rather than having to provide separate 40-character addresses for payment in different currencies. This greatly simplifies the user's experience and makes sending and receiving payments faster and easier.

Blockchain domains are also censorship-resistant. Unlike regular domains on the existing internet that can be taken offline, it is impossible to deplatform on the decentralized web. No one can access or take down a domain other than its owner. As a San Francisco-based company backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, Unstoppable Domains is on a mission to "set the internet free," and has received grants from both the Ethereum and Zilliqa Foundations.

"The integration of OKEx's wallet with Unstoppable Domains highlights our commitment to simplifying the user experience and helping onboard more people to crypto. It also demonstrates OKEx's continued support for the furtherment of the decentralized web. Along with additional upgrades to the exchange, such as real-time settlement for all futures and perpetual swaps, we're making key strides in improving the trading experience for all," commented OKEx CEO Jay Hao.

As a pioneer in Web 3.0, Unstoppable Domains has already launched thousands of websites in the decentralized web, registering more than 250,000 domains to date. The integration with OKEx wallet will help to set a new standard for crypto wallets and drive blockchain domains into the crypto mainstream.

For a step-by-step guide on how to use Unstoppable Domains, please visit our tutorial here.

