SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner has achieved the Document AI Expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This Expertise reinforces SoftServe's technical experience in revealing insights from text data and documents using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

"Our AI/ML competencies applied to Document AI customer use cases allow enterprises to efficiently scan, analyze, and understand their documents while reducing the costs of manual data entry and collection," said Andrew Greene, Associate Vice President, Cloud Partnerships Alliances at SoftServe. "We help our customers discover key insights to better understand the value in their documents by simplifying unstructured data using Google Cloud's optical character recognition (OCR) and Cloud Natural Language technology."

Google Cloud's Document AI Expertise is bestowed on partners that demonstrate success in leveraging a suite of document processing tools to digitize (scan), pre-process, classify, and extract text entities from documents. With Google Cloud Document AI, businesses can improve operational efficiency by automating the process of extracting structured data from unstructured documents, and make this information securely accessible and useful to customer business applications and users.

Businesses can turn document data into actionable insights by combining the power of Google Cloud machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics to generate business insights that drive smarter decisions. Visit SoftServe's Google Cloud partner page to get started.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

