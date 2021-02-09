The holders of $500 million of unpaid senior notes which matured last month have agreed to receive 5% of the money now, plus a share of a $17.8 million fund, with the balance to be paid out in three years' time.Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly this morning announced the holders of almost 92% of US$500 million worth of defaulted senior notes have signed up to a plan to postpone most of the settlement for three years. GCL defaulted on the Hong Kong-issued, three-year senior notes on January 30 and gave the holders of the investments until yesterday to agree to a debt restructuring plan ...

