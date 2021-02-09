Neutra Corp: VIVIS Lab Expansion Boosts In-House Testing Capabilities, Enhances Neutra's Production Process

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) ("Neutra" or "the Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, VIVIS, has completed a major expansion of its in-house testing lab. This expansion greatly increases VIVIS' ability to test Neutra's hemp-based products for consistency, potency and quality; it also streamlines the company's manufacturing process to make it more efficient.

"VIVIS' lab expansion gives us a lot of positives going forward," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Quality is a hallmark of our brand. It's a strength that separates us from the competition in the minds of customers. This newly expanded lab will help us ensure our products remain of the highest quality and consistency. It will also help us better respond to increases in demand production-wise as we roll out more hemp-based CBD products in the years ahead."

Hemp-based CBD sales continue to be strong. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - now approaching a year in duration - consumers kept buying CBD products at an increasing pace. Neutra responded to this market opportunity earlier in 2021 by hiring a national sales staff to reach out to a wider range of CBD retailers, including major chain stores. Recently the national sales team reported receiving a positive reception in initial meetings with several well-known retail outlets.

