Antev Ltd: Antev Appoints Amit Kohli as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Antev Ltd ("Antev" or "the Company"), a late clinical-stage drug development company advancing the drug teverelix to treat prostate cancer and related indications, today announces the appointment of Amit Kohli as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Mr Kohli will be responsible for leading Antev's corporate strategy and operational and clinical development and will oversee the Company's advance along the clinical pathway towards commercialisation for its lead indication, teverelix, a novel gonadotrophin releasing hormone ("GnRH") antagonist for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer.

With over 25 years of senior executive and leadership roles across both public and private companies operating within the healthcare sector, Mr Kohli has strong cross functional experience that straddles clinical drug development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, sales, marketing and finance.

"Amit comes to us from multiple senior executive positions in the life science industries. With his breadth of experience spanning key facets of our industry and at an exciting and important stage in Antev's development, we are delighted to welcome him and very much look to benefitting substantially from his commercial vision and clinical development background", said Oliver Bates, Co-Founder and Non-Exec Chairman of Antev Limited.

"I am delighted to join Antev at a key stage in the company's development," commented Mr Kohli. "Teverelix, a novel GnRH Antagonist, offers a potential life-saving treatment for hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer patients. I am very excited by the Phase 2 clinical advance of teverelix , validating its well differentiated profile that will give Urologists and Uro-Oncologists an option to administer a longer acting, efficacious treatment, which has a milder side-effect profile, driving higher compliance. Furthermore, FDA/EMA guidelines allow a quick and cost-effective pathway towards regulatory approval with a single arm pivotal trial of teverelix. This represents an optimum route for Antev and its investors to see the rapid development of its technology towards commercialization. I and Antev's talented team look forward to taking the company on to its next exciting stage."

Before joining Antev, Mr Kohli was Chief Operating Officer at Pharnext SA ("Pharnext"), a Euronext listed advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutics for orphan neurodegenerative disorders. At Pharnext, Mr Kohli was responsible for leading corporate strategy and operations.

Prior to Pharnext, Mr Kohli held leadership roles at Eurofins, Becton Dickinson and at Sanofi, encompassing sales, marketing, supply chain and manufacturing.

Mr. Kohli earned an M.B.A. from the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, in India and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pune in India.

For more information, please contact: Amit Kohli

Antev Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7495 3053

Email: akohli@antev.co.uk Tarquin Edwards

Peckwater PR

Mob: +44 (0) 7879 458 364

Email: tarquin.edwards@peckwaterpr.co.uk

About Teverelix and GnRH Antagonists

Teverelix is an injectable, long-acting GnRH antagonist in a novel and unique microcrystal formulation, which is able to overcome the historic problems associated with other GnRH antagonist candidates in the treatment of prostate cancer. With good injection site tolerance and a potential six-week dosing interval, Antev management believe the therapeutic is likely to enjoy better compliance and therefore better outcomes. Teverelix also has the potential of being developed to address Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Acute Urinary Retention (AUR) and in women's health, endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids.

About Antev Limited

Antev is a late clinical-stage drug development company, based in London focused on the development of a robust registration-ready data package for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Antev was founded in 2013 and in 2014, the Company acquired the intellectual property rights for teverelix from LifeArc, one of the UK's leading medical research charities. LifeArc (www.lifearc.org) has extensive experience commercialising academic research having helped launch 12 drugs including Avastin®, Campath® and Herceptin® and having formed 18 start-ups including the UK's largest and most successful biotech companies, Celltech and CAT.[1]

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer affects an estimated 1.3 million patients globally and is the second most common cause of cancer death in men.[2]. In spite of novel treatments being developed, androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) remains the foundation of care.

[1] https://www.lifearc.org/pharmabiotech/ [2] Bray et al. (2018). Global cancer statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 68(6), pp.394-424. SOURCE: Antev Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628565/Antev-Appoints-Amit-Kohli-as-Chief-Executive-Officer