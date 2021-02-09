Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Adds Bitcoin And Share Ownership Incentives To Its Snipp Rewards Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of new and innovative reward offerings to its SnippRewards incentive platform that address today's hottest trends playing out in financial markets. Snipp now offers its clients two cutting edge financial rewards as incentives to its end customers.

a. Bitcoin Gift Cards:

Bitcoin gift-cards make it easy for our clients to award their customers with a cryptocurrency. By using a familiar and traditional gift-card system, anyone of any age can easily receive Bitcoins as a gift, a promotion incentive as well as exchange points in a loyalty program for Bitcoins. With a Bitcoin gift-card, you can receive Bitcoins just like you would traditional gift-cards and in addition, securely deposit them into your crypto wallet or set up a new wallet for those who are not familiar with how crypto currencies work. The SnippRewards platform today already supports cash-back offers through a variety of different mechanisms. These have been developed through Snipp's integration with various leading fin-tech companies. Our infrastructure and technical partnerships enable clients globally to offer cash back incentives in over 45 currencies. Cash-back offers are supported today on the SnippRewards platform via traditional bank Wire Transfers, Online transfers across multiple leading industry payment systems, Digital and Physical checks, Retailer Gift-Cards and more. Our rewards portfolio spans over 1300 brands and is growing as we complete integrations with various partners. By adding a layer of crypto currency enabled incentives, Snipp will further enable not only our existing clients but also attract a new genre of clients to the Snipp platform that are looking to create fun, exciting and relevant incentives in the future.

b. Stock Ownership Gifts

Stock-ownership gifts makes it easy for our clients to provide Stocks as an incentive to their customers. It allows our clients to give their loyal customers something truly unique - a gift-card redeemable for stock ownership. As Snipp's incentive platform now supports factional ownership of stock, our clients can now provide stock ownership rewards as incentives to their customers from as low as $5. Illustrative use cases include Baby Care and Food Brands that incentivize purchase of their products with a view of supporting parents saving for college, encouraging healthy eating among children and many more such brand associations. As our partner platform supports custodial accounts for children, it would also enable an easy way for parents to set up, monitor and educate children on responsible investing early in life.

More information about our rewards platform SnippRewards, can be found at https://www.snipp.com/rewards

"The team has been working diligently on the necessary integrations to enable financial rewards such as these over the course of the last year anticipating that fundamental changes are taking place in the world of financial markets and payment mechanisms", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp, "Given all of the news around increased retail participation in the stock market along with Tesla's recent announcement that they will accept Bitcoin payments for their cars and their significant investment in Bitcoin; this new offering from SnippRewards represents a timely completion of our development and integration with our partner financial networks. We are constantly looking to support innovative offerings for our Fortune 500 clients as well as build our catalogue of incentives to enable our clients to be able to leverage the power of our platform globally. In addition, as blockchain technologies become more permeated into the fabric of our society, this offering is also a small step we have taken to profitably support our blockchain initiatives and strategy as they pertain to the promotions, incentive and loyalty industry."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

