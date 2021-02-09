Radware Named 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader in the Bot Management Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware (Nasdaq: RDWR) the 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global bot management market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Radware and nine other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning. It also provides strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors along several axis, representing a range of performance parameters, coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

According to the research, "SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2020," a majority of the bot management tools available generally offer basic capabilities to detect bad bots and prevent automated bot attacks. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities differ between different vendors offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, bot management vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy, and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive.

The primary differentiators to evaluate bot management tools includes the sophistication of attack detection techniques; ability to detect advanced humanlike bots; robust threat research and intelligence to capture emerging bot trends; the sophistication of attack prevention; detection accuracy and scalability; integration and interoperability; technology vision and roadmap; and others.

Radware is amongst the innovative and leading providers of bot management. The company's Bot Manager solution provides comprehensive protection from bad bots through its intent-based deep behavioral analysis, variety of non-intrusive mitigation options, granular analytics and reporting, collective bot intelligence, and purpose-built algorithmics to detect bot attacks on APIs. Radware's next generation Bot Manager solution provides 360-degree real time protection against malicious bots across different channels like web applications, mobile apps, and APIs.

Additionally, Radware leverages cutting edge technologies like Kubernetes container orchestration and Kafka to maintain high scalability during network traffic peak hours. Radware protects organizations from a variety of threats like account takeover attacks, webscraping, DDoS, and advanced malware spread by integrating Radware Bot Manager with its complete web application and API protection suite and cloud security services.

"Radware offers robust security to organizations from automated threats to web applications, mobile apps, and APIs. By integrating behavioral modeling for granular intent analysis; collective bot intelligence; and fingerprinting of browsers, app, and machines; it provides precise bot management across all platforms. Radware's Bot Manager solution protects the user from a wide array of threats such as account takeover, gift card fraud, application DoS, price scraping, content scraping, digital ad fraud, skewed analytics, form spam, and others," said Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Radware is positioned as the 2020 technology leader in the global bot management market," added Sachin.

"We are proud to be named as the 2020 technology leader in the global bot management market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Pavan Thatha, Head of Bot Management for Radware. "This honor reflects all of the dedicated, innovative work our team has made in bot management and the broader cyber security market over the years and the trust our partners and customers have placed in Radware."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Radware's Bot Manager solution: Link

Complimentary Download - Radware's Knowledge Brief: Link

About Radware:

Radware (Nasdaq: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , Twitter , YouTube , and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android ,.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consultidatang deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg