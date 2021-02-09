Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Clora Inc., the best place to discover, build, and manage on-demand life science teams, announced today that it has acquired Legit.ai, an AI-powered expert network focused on biopharma expertise, in a cash and stock deal.

Key Takeaways:

Clora is building the future of work in the life sciences. By combining the two companies, Clora will continue to expand its global talent operations within the life sciences by creating the industry's leading marketplace of industry professionals.

The venture-backed Legit team built a proprietary Natural Language Processing engine to identify the right expert for a task by mining 40 million scientific publications, patents, and clinical trials as well as 2.1 million expert profiles.

The acquisition further positions Clora as a global leader in the life science talent market.

About Clora, Inc.



Clora's two-sided marketplace uses data models to help life science companies find, qualify, and connect with top-tier life science experts for their most critical development priorities. They make the process of finding the right expertise fast, reliable, and more cost-effective in order to meaningfully reduce the time it takes for life-improving therapies to get to patients.



Collectively, Clora's investors have backed Twitter, Slack, Wayfair, Box, Tumblr, Foursquare, Postmates, Warby Parker, Ginkgo Bioworks, and many others.



About Legit.ai



Legit is an AI-powered expert network that uses Natural Language Processing to match users with on-demand life sciences expertise in a two-sided marketplace.



Legit was backed by Eniac Ventures, Elementum VC, and Cantos Ventures along with leading angels with AI and healthcare experience.

