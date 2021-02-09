Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) -QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTCQB: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a high-resolution magnetic geophysical survey across the Golden Giant project and the West Block of the Fernet Project, both located in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary results, including imagery, are expected over the coming days and final reports in the next weeks. QcX Gold is also pleased to announce the commencement of an Induced Polarisation (IP) Geophysical Program on the Golden Giant Project. Line-cutters are on site clearing the way for equipment, with the geophysical team to follow shortly after. The program is expected to be completed towards the end of February, with results to follow in March.

These two geophysical surveys examine very different geological features. The airborne magnetics survey is useful to pinpoint geological contacts and structures including faults, shear zones and unconformities. The IP program aids in detecting the presence of sulphide mineralization below the earths surface as well as areas of increased or decreased resistivity which may indicate hydrothermal activity. Disseminated sulphides, including pyrite, chalcopyrite, and arsenopyrite, are associated with gold mineralization found in grab samples at Golden Giant. Information from both surveys will be key inputs for the upcoming drill program.

Albert Contardi, President and CEO of QcX, stated, "We are pleased to see the airborne magnetics survey completed on-time. We have covered an extremely vast land package with this survey, totalling 23,472 hectares, at a high resolution of 50 metre spacings. With these results, we will be able to advance our understanding of the structural layout at Golden Giant and Fernet West. We look forward to updating the market with our findings."

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of QcX, added, "Following the completion of the magnetics survey, work has now begun on a focused 37km IP program on our Golden Giant East and Golden Giant West blocks. This ground-based survey will hone-in on areas where we discovered new gold showings during last summer's first pass exploration work. The majority of our gold showings discovered last year were associated with disseminated sulphides ranging between 2-10%. On the Golden Giant West, gold mineralization is associated with silicification and presumably increased resistivity. On the Golden Giant East, gold mineralization is commonly associated with shear zones and phyllic alteration which should have a lower resistivity signature. Our IP program, following interpretation and inversion, will provide us with definitive drill targets for our upcoming fully-funded diamond drilling campaign."

The Golden Giant project comprises 3 properties, Golden Giant East, Golden Giant West and the Kali East block, covering 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon project as shown in Figure 1. The Fernet project comprises two properties, Fernet West and Fernet East, covering 7,195 hectares and is contiguous to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon and Martinière projects as shown in Figure 2.



Figure 1: Location of the Golden Giant Project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies.



Figure 2: Location of the Fernet Project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies.



About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region of Québec, only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Province of Québec and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Forward-looking statements:

