Total System Services Prepares for a Busy 2021 with the Re-Opening of their Service Locations

Despite a Challenging 2020, the Owner of the Commercial HVAC Company is Optimistic that 2021 Will be Much Better

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / The owner of Total System Services (TSS), a commercial HVAC company, is pleased to announce that he is busily preparing for what he anticipates to be a very successful year.

To learn more about the company and/or to request service, please visit https://www.tsshvac.com/contact/.

As the owner noted, Total System Services has been proud to service approximately 3,800 business locations throughout Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

When the COVID-19 global pandemic hit last March, almost 50 percent of those locations closed temporarily and no longer needed TSS's services.

In August, 2020, the three states re-opened along with the 1,900 or so locations, but then they were shut down again in November.

"We were able to secure a PPP loan, and even though we ended the year with a loss, we feel that we are stronger for surviving this pandemic," the owner noted, adding that he and his team are looking forward to re-opening all of their service locations as soon as possible.

"This alone will increase our revenue by about 15 percent. We also have a backlog of 2020 business of over $1 million that we would like to get completed, and lastly, we would love to see all of our employees vaccinated so that we can finally get back to a normal way of life."

To welcome back his returning customers as well as welcome new ones, the owner of TSS Home Comfort is currently offering building owners and property managers a 4-hour "Free Look" at their buildings' equipment and systems. The offer, which is worth approximately $750, will also include a full assessment of each piece of equipment in the building.

Despite the challenges that 2020 brought his company, the owner of TSS is optimistic for 2021. He is proud of how he was able to build his business over the past 15 years by 600 percent, and he is pleased that TSS has earned a strong reputation for unmatched customer service in the Pacific Northwest.

"Customers and prospects alike know that we back our service, we communicate exceptionally well, and we are very fair and honest in all of our pricing and dealings," he said.

About Total System Services:

For more than 30 years, residential and commercial customers have relied on Total System Services (TSS) to provide efficient, responsive service. When people work with TSS, they will be upfront about what their customers can expect from their unit and how much their work will cost. Their straight-talk policy has served them well since 1985, and they are proud to continue that tradition today. For more information, please visit https://www.tsshvac.com/.

Total System Services

1712 S. Roosevelt St.

Boise, ID 83705

Contact:

Michael Lukes

mlukes@tsshvac.com

208-376-1393

SOURCE: Total System Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628601/Total-System-Services-Prepares-for-a-Busy-2021-with-the-Re-Opening-of-their-Service-Locations