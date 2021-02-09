Representing continued growth of CEM in Europe, the Röchling Group deploys Everbridge Critical Event Management enterprise-wide to support the health and safety of its 11,500 employees amid COVID-19 and to ensure business continuity from cyberattacks, among other potential crises

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Röchling Group, a global leading plastics manufacturer, will adopt the Everbridge CEM solution to help protect Röchling's workforce and business operations against critical events of all kinds, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everbridge CEM provides Röchling with a unified, common operating platform for managing organizational risk and accelerating communications, response, and recovery efforts to mitigate impact to employees or disruptions to business and IT operations.

Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Röchling's global workforce includes11,500 employees in 90 locations and 25 countries. Röchling's three divisions Industrial, Automotive and Medical generated joint annual sales of 2.352 billion euros in 2019. The nearly 200-year-old company has transformed the lives of people for almost a century with its customized plastics: reducing the weight of cars, making medication packaging more secure, and improving industrial applications.

"The Röchling Group is committed to the safety of our global workforce and to ensuring the protection of our business assets and IT operations," said Klaus-Peter Fett,Chief Information and Digital Officer at Röchling. "Everbridge CEM represents a unique solution in its ability to help us digitally transform Röchling's corporate health, risk and security programs, providing one unified platform to manage all potential risks. In today's environment, Everbridge provides us a proactive approach to risk management, employee safety and business continuity."

To support the company's goal of ensuring safety and productivity for local, remote and traveling employees, as well as organizational resiliency and business continuity, Röchling desired a solution that would enable the enterprise security team to better visualize, anticipate and manage risk events, disruptions and IT interruptions. Everbridge CEM enables Röchling to merge and display robust data sources regarding organizational assets (employees, travelers, buildings) and risk events (global pandemic, terrorism, natural disasters, weather, health risks) into a highly visual common operating view. This will enable Röchling to digitally transform how the company assesses threats, drives a coordinated response, and avoids costs and impacts to life safety, while enabling the business to operate and grow despite risk.

"With critical events such as COVID-19 on the rise, we are proud to support Röchling with their return to office efforts, in addition to improving mean time to respond to IT and business disruptions," said Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge. "We are committed to delivering a secure, reliable and innovative Critical Event Management platform that enables enterprise security and resiliency leaders to deliver value and safety to their global teams."

Over 5,400 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations currently rely on Everbridge's CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforces, rapidly communicate warnings, protect business assets, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response.

"As a global leading plastics manufacturer, the Röchling Group represents a significant milestone in the continued adoption of our CEM platform in the DACH region," said Andreas Junck, GM of Everbridge DACH Region. "I look forward to working with Röchling, a global player and industry champion with nearly 200 years of history and success in Germany and all over the world."

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its platform reach over 650 million people across the world while serving leading Fortune 500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries.

About Röchling

The Röchling Group has been shaping industry. Worldwide. For nearly 200 years. We transform the lives of people every day with our customized plastics: they reduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure and improve industrial applications. Our workforce of around 11,500 people is located in the places where our customers are in 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group's three divisions generated joint annual sales of 2.352 billion euros in 2019.

The Industrial division is the expert for optimal materials for every use. We develop and supply individual products made of plastic for all industrial areas. This is why we have the broadest product range of thermoplastics and composite materials. We supply our customers with semi-finished products or machined components.

The Automotive division advances mobility. Our product solutions in the areas of aerodynamics, propulsion and structural lightweight help solve major challenges. We protect the environment while also improving the driving experience.

The Medical division is the reliable partner to leading global companies when it comes to the components, services and smart plastic products that are needed in the healthcare industry. We develop solutions in the fields of diagnostics, fluid management, pharma as well as surgery and interventional.

For more information visit www.roechling.com

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

