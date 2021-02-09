This is the second year TISSIUM has been included in the program for late-stage startups.

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has been named a French Tech 120 company for the 2021 program. French Tech 120 is a growth-stage program by La French Tech, built to provide government-backed support for the 120 fastest growing companies in France.

This is the second year in a row that TISSIUM has been chosen to participate in this government-backed program designed to stimulate growth and create opportunities in France.

By naming TISSIUM to the program, La French Tech is recognizing TISSIUM as a promising French company that will receive support during its period of hypergrowth, including unlimited access to services related to international development, funding, go-to-market support and others.

In 2021, TISSIUM is expanding its reach to increase its focus internationally, especially in the U.S., and it has recently added to its global leadership team to focus on partnerships and regulatory preparedness as a result. TISSIUM is also dedicating resources to continue the growth of its platform to include polymers applicable to nerve repair, and applications related to the hernia and cardiovascular issues.

"We are elated once again to participate in the French Tech 120 program for 2021, especially in light of our ongoing strategic goals and recent activities that will result in the further expansion of our growing business. As we continue to seek opportunities with potential partners and position ourselves within the tissue reconstruction space, this occasion to participate in French Tech 120 with La French Tech will offer the support we need to achieve our goals, and we are appreciative of the recognition and the opportunities it will present for a second year in a row," said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM.

About French Tech 120

Launched in September 2019 by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, the French Tech 120 program illustrates the French government's desire to become the best possible support for the French Tech ecosystem.

The French Tech Mission brought together some 50 French Tech Correspondents within administrations and public services capable of supporting the growth of startups. The list of services, intended to grow continuously, covers five categories: international development, financing, access to the market, recruitment of talent and support in all relations with the administration. The French Tech 120 is aimed at innovative companies that have been established within the past 15 years, and that have not yet done an IPO or been purchased. Participants are selected according to objective criteria based on fundraising and turnover.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including the ability to conform to and integrate with surrounding tissue to enable tissue reconstruction. Furthermore, the polymer building blocks enable customization to match tissue-specific requirements for different therapeutic areas. The company is developing a portfolio of solutions for peripheral nerve, gastrointestinal, ENT and cardiovascular applications. The company also develops delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its family of polymers.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

