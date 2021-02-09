O.pen Cured Resin will be available exclusively at 73 Trulieve dispensaries across Florida

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) -SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, announced today that its best-selling, premium vape product line, O.pen Cured Resin, is now available in Florida, exclusively with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States.

Chris Driessen, CEO, said, "Trulieve has differentiated itself as a key player in the Florida market and we are thrilled to expand our existing partnership with them to bring more SLANG products to medical cannabis patients in the state. Cured Resin has established itself as one of our top performing O.pen products and we expect to see similar demand for the brand at Trulieve's dispensaries from Key West to the Panhandle."

O.pen Cured Resin is the second SLANG product to be offered in Florida under its strategic partnership with Trulieve, in addition to O.pen Cured Resin batteries and cartridges. O.pen Cured Resin products will be available for purchase at all 73 of Trulieve's licensed dispensaries across Florida, with plans to offer the product in additional markets where it operates. The product comes in half-gram sizes and is made with pure cannabis-derived terpenes for a flower-like experience that consumers love.

Valda Coryat, Trulieve's chief marketing officer, commented: "Expanding patient access to high-quality, natural relief in safe, reliable, and innovative product formats is core to our business. We're thrilled to offer O.pen Cured Resin to patients and consumers who have come to expect best-in-class products at our dispensaries."

O.pen is the number two best-selling cannabis brand in the U.S. since 2014, according to BDS Analytics. O.pen Cured Resin made with small batch, same strain cannabis derived terpenes that are reintroduced to the strain specific oil they were fractioned from. This allows for the end-user to have a first-class vaping experience that is true to the flower.

To be added to SLANG's email distribution list, please email SLNG@kcsa.com with "SLNG" in the subject.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Acquisition.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's final long form prospectus dated January 17, 2019 and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2020, each as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media and Investor inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

SLANG@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73959