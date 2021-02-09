enSYNC Corporation Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / enSYNC Corporation is proud to announce its partnership with Sage to add Sage Intacct to its portfolio. Under the agreement, enSYNC will sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

Both companies use technology in a transformative way to make their clients' organization more efficient, save money and increase engagement. enSYNC is well known for its popular platforms in the field of member-based organizations, while Sage Intacct offers an award winning cloud financial management system to streamline processes and increase business insights.

This new relationship will enhance and strengthen enSYNC's cloud offerings for associations and nonprofits looking to operate remotely and on-the-go. This will also add powerful reporting & compliance tools to enSYNC's already considerable toolbox for associations.

"Financial reporting and compliance are increasingly important for growing associations and nonprofits, and Sage Intacct brings a great set of tools to round out the many ways in which we support associations," Janet Davidson, Vice President at enSYNC, said. "We were especially impressed by how well they will integrate into our platform - our clients are in for a treat with more robust functionality in a cloud-based framework."

"Nonprofit organizations thrive using Sage Intacct. Our cloud accounting software delivers new levels of financial management efficiency and visibility for associations and other nonprofits," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct. "The addition of enSYNC to our partner program will expand our reach into the nonprofit space and help associations with their digital transformation journey."

About enSYNC Corporation: enSYNC, a full-service technology firm for the nonprofit world, is passionate about helping organizations grow. For almost 25 years, we've been tech focused, mission focused and partner focused, helping more than 500 organizations worldwide with technology that supports their mission.

We're passionate about innovation and forward-thinking tech solutions: association management, eCommerce, distance learning, virtual event management, accounting, and process automation, among other tools. We're also the longest-running member of the Chairman's Circle, ASI's top-performing iMIS solution providers.

