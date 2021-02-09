Mabey Bridge supports major new oil refinery programme in Bahrain

LYDNEY, Gloucestershire, Feb. 09, 2021is pleased to announce that it has successfully delivered two critical construction site access bridges in support of a multi-billion-dollar modernisation and infrastructure improvement programme led by the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco).

The Bapco Modernization Programme (BMP), which constitutes Bapco's largest capital investment in its 90-year history, is designed to increase its refining capacity, as well as improve energy efficiency, with a vision to becoming one of the most competitive and environmentally-compliant oil refineries in the region, in support of the Kingdom of Bahrain's comprehensive, kingdom-wide economic development programme "Bahrain Economic Vision 2030," where infrastructure improvements play a vital role.

Mabey Bridge's role was to support the construction of Bapco's new industrial facilities with the supply of two 2-lane bridges. The aim was to facilitate easy access of construction vehicles and deliveries of specialist equipment to the construction site, without any interference to the local road network.

Two identical Compact 200 bridges were supplied to meet the requirement, each one sized 27m x 6.3m, complete with parapets and anti-skid decks. They were installed in one week sideby-side to provide an access route in both directions, so the project could begin as soon as possible.

The two-way spans helped ensure that the main roadways would be clear of large construction vehicles and civilian transportation would not be interrupted in any way. Post-installation technical assistance was also provided by Mabey Bridge to ensure extra-heavy load requirements were met.

On behalf of the Owner's Integrated Project Management Team (Bapco and Worley), BMP Project Director Mr Hafedh AlQassab said,

"The quality of service provided by Mabey Bridge, in the design and installation of the bridge, was first-rate and recognized by all stakeholders as a positive addition to the BMP Project allowing the safe movement of materials from the main project laydown area to the site."

Michael Treacy, CEO Mabey Bridge, said,

"We're extremely proud to be playing a role in this prestigious programme in Bahrain. The provision of quick, safe access to site for construction traffic is of paramount importance and we are delighted to have been able to demonstrate how modular steel solutions can deliver real project efficiencies in transformational construction projects like this."

About Mabey Bridge

Mabey Bridge is a leading international provider of high-quality modular bridging solutions. We specialise in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas. We also deliver bridging solutions for the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as for specialist military applications, humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief.

Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group company, is based in Gloucestershire, UK and has supplied modular bridging solutions to over 150 countries worldwide. For more information on how we can help with your project, please visit our website www.mabeybridge.com.

Bapco at a Glance

The Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) was registered on 11 January 1929. Since then, Bapco has grown to be a powerful organisation that continues to play a key role in Bahrain's development as a pioneering industrial force. Bahrain was the first country in the Arabian Gulf where oil was discovered in 1932. Bapco was instrumental in that discovery and helped in setting up the building blocks of the region's hydrocarbon industry when it commenced the export of oil on 7 June 1934, and then began refining it from 1937.

Bapco has been at the forefront of developing Bahrain's human capital, preparing Bahrainis to meet the demands of the oil industry, enhancing their capabilities, and helping them emerge as globally competitive professionals. Bapco's success over the last 90 years has been shaped by the support of countless national and international employees in writing the company's growth story. Originally owned by the Standard Oil Company of California, Bapco today, is wholly owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bapco currently owns a 267,000 bpd refinery, along with storage facilities for 14 million barrels and marketing and marine terminals for its portfolio of petroleum products. The Bapco Modernization Programme (BMP) will expand the processing capacity to 380,000 bpd.

