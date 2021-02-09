Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Adds Pandemic 10 Minute Rapid-Test Kits To PPE Distribution Network

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), today announced the addition of Antigen & Antibody Rapid-Test Kits with highly accurate results in 10 Minutes to the company's PPE Inventory for global distribution. The Rapid-Test Kits are manufactured in the USA and comply with the specific requirements for Rapid-Testing within the current FDA and CDC guidelines.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, OPTEC Senior Advisory Board Member stated "Currently the Antibody and Antigen Test Kits are allowed for use by medical professionals or institutions in the USA. Applications are in the process of being filed with the FDA for use in the USA by non-medical personnel, whilst outside of the USA the Kits are allowed for use by non-medical personnel and individuals by a growing number of countries. OPTEC today started providing the USA made Antibody & Antigen Kits to International distributors".

Benefits of using these types of Rapid Tests:

The Antibody Test is designed for the presumptive qualitative indication of past or present infection by the virus. The IgM/IgG Antibody Test is a second-generation antibody detection device designed to maximize antibody detection sensitivity while maintaining a high level of analytical sensitivity. Key features of the device include: Prevalence Screening - The IgM/IgG Antibody Test can provide presumptive qualitative results onsite in a matter of minutes and Provides Positive/Negative Results in 10 minutes or less.

Works with human whole blood, serum, or plasma sample types

Increased analytical sensitivity range with hybrid target Antigen formulation

Dedicated sample well for improved incubation and immunobinding

Ideal low cost & high-volume compliment to nucleic acid or confirmatory Lab testing

Colored test indicators for easy & accurate result interpretation

The Antigen Test

The Antigen tests are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Antigen tests that can identify the pandemic.

Antigen tests are immunoassays that detect the presence of a specific viral Antigen, which implies current viral infection. Antigen tests are currently authorized to be performed on nasopharyngeal or nasal swab specimens placed directly into the assay's extraction buffer or reagent. The currently authorized Antigen tests are not restricted to use on persons of a certain age.

Antigen tests are relatively inexpensive, and most can be used at the point of care. Most of the currently authorized tests return results in approximately 10 minutes. Antigen tests are generally less sensitive than real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and other nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for detecting the presence of viral nucleic acid. However, RT-PCR can detect levels of viral nucleic acid that cannot be cultured, suggesting that the presence of viral nucleic acid does not always indicate contagiousness.

Proper interpretation of both Antigen test results and confirmatory testing when indicated is important for accurate clinical management of patients with the suspected pandemic virus or for identification of infected persons when used for screening.

The clinical performance of Antigen diagnostic tests largely depends on the circumstances in which they are used. Both Antigen tests and NAATs perform best when the person is tested when viral load is generally highest. They also may be informative in diagnostic testing situations in which the person has a known exposure to a person with the pandemic virus.

Important Links: Regarding Pandemic Testing Requirements.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5e433381dd97e66de3df5d89/t/5eb17a3131ddc33eee97d3ce/1588689458805/COVID-19-Tests-Policy+5-4-2020.pdf

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/vitro-diagnostics-euasindividual-Antigen

About OPTEC International, Inc. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com www.z2o.com

OPTEC International, Inc. investor relations at: www.optecintl.com/investor

