Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed a new member, Mr. Bonin Bough, effective immediately.

Bonin Bough, 43, an American businessman, is the founder and Chief Growth Officer of growth accelerator Bonin Ventures. He has been Chief Growth and Marketing Officer of Sundial Brands (Unilever); television host of CNBC's "Cleveland Hustles"; Chief Media and E-Commerce Officer of Mondelez International; Vice President, Global Media and Consumer Engagement of Kraft Foods Group; and Chief Digital Officer of PepsiCo.

Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI's interim Chairman, congratulated Mr. Bough on his appointment and said, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome a member of the new generation of digital-first executives to the Philip Morris International Board of Directors. As we move forward to 'unsmoke the world,' an understanding of how to navigate unprecedented societal and commercial change is vital to our success. Bonin Bough brings us a rich background of driving innovation into and through complex organizations."

