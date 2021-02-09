Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce that its revolutionary Pod5 Cryptocurrency Mining Pod will be powered up into full operational launch at the Bit5ive renewable energy cryptocurrency mining facility in Pennsylvania on February 12, 2021.

"We are very excited to finally be ready to launch full mining operations at a time when margins are at historic levels following further strength in the value of cryptocurrency assets," commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. "But make no mistake about it: we are doing this because we have a fundamental belief in the long-term future viability of cryptocurrency systems as stores of value and legitimate platforms for global commerce. We started diversifying our cash into Bitcoin nearly two years ago. And we partnered with Bit5ive early last year and began the design for our Pod5 unit when Bitcoin was still under $10,000 per coin."

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive, LLC, ("Bit5ive") in May 2020 to build and deliver an elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pod design. The Pod5 Datacenter is the result.

Designed in partnership with Bit5ive, and geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Pod5 Datacenter offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness score.

The Company's first Pod5 Datacenter unit was completed, in terms of design, by August 2020 and had been fully assembled as of late November 2020. It was shipped to the Bit5ive Pennsylvania mining project in December 2020 and installed shortly thereafter. It is now ready for energizing and mining launch and will be switched on later this week.

Pierce added, "Our long-term view on cryptocurrency assets has seen significant support from corporate and regulatory players over the past year, with the latest example being Tesla's 10k filing on Monday announcing it has started to invest its cash in Bitcoin and plans to accept Bitcoin as payment. We have also seen major players like PayPal, Square, and JPMorgan all contribute to the growing sense of legitimacy for crypto assets. All of this puts our investment in developing the Pod5 last year on very sound footing. We will have additional news over coming days that reinforces this position."

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

