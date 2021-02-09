Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SCV") today announces the availability of a new interview with SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SNRG" or "the Company") CEO Marc Hazout, who discusses the Company's waste management solutions and the significance of its innovations to global climate change initiatives.

As Leaders in a Circular Economy®, SNRG develops technologies that enable and promote a circular cycle (use-reuse) to replace the environmentally damaging linear (use-discard) approach used by many consumers, businesses and municipalities. To this accord, SNRG processes municipal organic waste streams into regenerative products such as dry compost and liquid fertilizer.

The Company's near-term growth strategies include the commercialization of its proprietary pathogen-free organic fertilizer; uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange; and the addition of a second processing facility to allow for processing an aggregate 185,000 metric tons of waste per annum.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Hazout explains how these milestones feed into multiple revenue streams built into the Company's business model.

"The numbers start growing exponentially," says Hazout. "It's a sustainable solution, and certainly during these times where everyone is concerned about climate change, we divert the organic waste streams from landfills and we reduce greenhouse gas emissions - all this as part of our circular economy model. As a result, we're maximizing shareholder value."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-susglobal-energy-corp-snrg/.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://SusGlobalEnergy.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: Info@SusGlobalEnergy.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73936