Recipient of Presidential Citizen Award and Art Conservation Expert helps FACT Preserve Cultural Heritage

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - FACT, Inc. (OTC Pink: FCTI) (the "Company" or "FACT") a global leader of fine art and collectible authentication technology, today announced that respected art conservation expert, The Honorable Anne-Imelda Radice, has joined its Board of Directors.

For fifty years, Ms. Radice has impressed a permanent mark on art and humanities programs across the United States. She has dedicated decades pairing her passion for art with her financial competencies to direct funds to important art collections, films, and archives showcased by museums, libraries and exhibition spaces throughout the country.

Whether in service at the National Endowment for Humanities, as the Director of Public Programs; the National Endowment for the Arts" as its Acting Chairman or as the Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Ms. Radice has held leading roles in grant making, strategic planning and implementation of programs to protect and conserve art and archives, She has worked both for the American Bicentennial and in support of America's 250th commemoration of the Declaration of Independence and the beginnings of the American Republic.

Ms. Radice's career is built upon an impressive education including a Master of Arts degree from Villa Schifanoia in Florence, Italy, a PhD in art and architectural history from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and an MBA from American University with a concentration in finance. Her career has led to many revered positions including Director of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington and Executive Director of the American Folk-Art Museum in New York. She has served highly respected government positions including curator for The Architect of the US Capitol, Acting Chairman for the National Endowment for the Arts, and Chief Arts Advisor for the U.S. Information Agency.

FACT, short for Forensic Asset Certification Technology, is currently building a strong Advisory Board to help in its mission to eliminate high levels of stolen and fraudulent art worldwide. Ms. Radice has always been a key expert of interest for her unparalleled experience with art preservation and curatorship.

Ms. Radice commented, "Over my career I have seen so much devastation and helplessness from artists, museums and historians when art is stolen. Art crime is estimated to be the third highest grossing crime globally, and losses cut much deeper than the financial hits. Art is irreplaceable and tells stories of our human history. FACT's innovative technology is exactly what we need to protect such important pieces of our cultural understanding."

In 2006, Ms. Radice was appointed Director of The Institute of Museum and Library Services by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the US Senate. By invitation, she continued through President Barack Obama's Administration. Between 2006 and 2010, Ms. Radice approved and managed over $1 billion in grants to museums and libraries throughout the United States.

For her devotion to bringing culture to all U.S. citizens, in 2008 Ms. Radice received the Presidential Citizen's Medal - the second highest honor an American citizen can receive. She has additionally received several other accolades including the Forbes Medal (AIC) and Chairman's Medal (NEA).

FACT Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, Patricia Trompeter stated, "Anne's incomparable experience in conservation and preservation of art will be an instrumental accelerator expanding our innovative technology globally. We are honored to have Ms. Radice join our Advisory Board."

ABOUT FACT INC.

FACT, Inc, or Forensic Asset Certification Technology (OTC Pink: FCTI) operates globally offering products and services to revolutionize security for the fine art and collectibles market. FACT utilizes the ballistics technology currently employed by global law enforcement agencies globally to authenticate and analyze fine art and collectibles. FACT offers a suite of products that includes authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, provenance data, as well as collection management - all stored securely on blockchain accessible in real time to the consumer.

