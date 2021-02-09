Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Sun Summit Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMN) (OTC: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a significant drill program at the Buck Property, central British Columbia. Sun Summit will complete over 5,000 metres of drilling focused on expanding zones of high-grade gold mineralization.

Highlights

Sun Summit commences an aggressive follow-up drill program to target high-grade gold mineralization.

Re-logging of the high-grade gold intercepts from discovery hole BK20-012 (17 metres of 5.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 3 metres of 23.05 g/t gold, and 7.5 metres of 10.19 g/t gold; SMN news release dated January 5 th , 2021) identified zones of fine visible gold associated with discrete epithermal-related quartz + sulfide veins .

, 2021) . Select samples from hole BK20-012 are being analysed for metallic screen fire assay to better characterise the grade of the visible gold-bearing zones.







Figure 1. Photo of fine grained visible gold mineralization (BK20-012 @ 337.5 m; 1.5 metres of 49.60 g/t Au (see SMN news release dated January 5th, 2021).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/73978_ee4681e2749f1a1f_001full.jpg

Bob Willis, Sun Summit's CEO, states, "We are excited to commence this round of drilling at our Buck property. The identification of visible gold throughout our discovery hole is significant and confirms our assay data. Running these select samples, as well as samples from other mineralized zones, for metallic screen fire assay will further investigate the grade of these intercepts. This data will be compared to our fire assay data to better inform our sampling and analytical protocols going forward if visible gold is identified again."

Drill Program

The current drill program (see SMN news released dated January 19th, 2021) has three primary objectives;

target high-grade gold mineralization peripheral to discovery hole BK20-012, test chargeability anomalies interpreted to be associated with sulfide and potential gold mineralization, and investigate the strike-extent of sulfide-cemented, breccia-hosted, near or at surface, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization.

Drill crews are now onsite, and the drill is currently investigating the extent of high-grade gold mineralization identified in drill hole BK20-012.

Visible Gold

A detailed re-evaluation of key intercepts from BK20-012 revealed the presence of visible gold associated with quartz + pyrite + sphalerite veinlets (Figure 1). Select samples from the hole are being run at the ALS Global analytical facility in North Vancouver for metallic screen fire assay to better define the nature and grade of gold mineralization. The metallic screen method utilises a larger sample and a tailored preparation procedure to systematically capture native gold, if present. These methods yield a more robust analytical and statistical estimate of gold grade. Results from this metallic screen study will be compared to the traditional fire assay data to define a statistical based workflow for sampling and analyzing intervals with high-grade gold mineralization.

Buck Property

The recently expanded 33,000 hectare property, approximately 12 kilometres south of Houston, British Columbia, has excellent nearby infrastructure and allows for year-round road-accessible exploration.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Health and Safety

The Company's exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (formerly San Marco Resources Inc.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold and silver projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions.

The Company's principal focus is the Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential. The property is located in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com

Forward Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

