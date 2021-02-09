Future Market Insights: How the Rapid Rise in Technology Boosting the Growth of Ophthalmic Tonometers Market: Future market Insights Report Analyzes

Key players are considering the rise in the diabetic patients to be one of the major drivers of the ophthalmic tonometers market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states that the global ophthalmic tonometers market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% between the period 2020 and 2030. The technological advancements and rise in the cases of diabetes among people has led to the expansion of the ophthalmic tonometers market.

"Despite of recording decelerated growth due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global ophthalmic tonometers market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. Restrictions imposed by various governments with the intent of curbing the unbridled spread of the virus might have negative impact on the market as well." says the FMI analyst.

Important Highlights of the Ophthalmic Tonometers Market

The technological advancements have helped to produce efficient tonometers for end users. This in turn increased the overall demand in the market.

The U.S. has the largest ophthalmic tonometers market in the world owing to their well-established health care system. This encourages and creates awareness among the people to seek better solutions to treat their ailments.

Europe has the second largest market after North America, followed by East Asia. The large number of diseases like diabetes and glaucoma have forced the people to adopt tonometers to maintain healthy life.

Applanation tonometers and handheld tonometers are the two major typed which dominate the current market. They have several medical purposes like human and veterinary diagnosis

Ophthalmic Tonometers Market - Drivers

The significant growth seen in technology has enabled researchers to provide efficient products which are easier to operate. This will be the key driver for the ophthalmic tonometers market in the forecasted period.

The rapid rise in diseases like diabetes and glaucoma have caused the increase in demand for tonometers in the market. This is another major cause for the growth of the global ophthalmic tonometers market.

The ophthalmic tonometers are widely used for diagnosis purposes in hospitals and clinics. With the increase in health care spending, the demand for tonometers is bound to rise promoting growth of the market.

Ophthalmic Tonometers Market - Constraints

The outbreak of COVID-19 damaged the global ophthalmic market severely. With the drastic decrease in demand, the producers lack the motivation to innovate and create efficient products.

The market for ophthalmic tonometers declined due to lack of raw materials, scarcity of manpower, and insufficient resources with the suppliers. This is a major challenge for the global ophthalmic tonometers market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the ophthalmic tonometers market are focusing on technological advancement and innovation to provide efficient products to the consumers and gain a competitive edge over other players.

The companies holding the majority of the market in terms of revenue and products include Node, Metal Zug, Horvitz, Topcon, Revenue Group Oyo, Kiowa Group, OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, 66 VISION TECH Co., Ltd., Photon Surgical Systems Ltd., Jorgensen Laboratories, Eicemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd., AMETEK, Inc.

About the Study

The study offers a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the ophthalmic tonometers market. This FMI report covers global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market. The study provides detailed insights based on the product (human applanation tonometers, human indentation tonometers and reboubd tonometers), portability (handheld and desktop) and end user (hospitals, diagnosis clinics and veterinary clinics) across prominent regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

