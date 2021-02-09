Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH9U ISIN: US83548F1012 Ticker-Symbol: 2W9 
Tradegate
09.02.21
15:12 Uhr
1,030 Euro
+0,045
+4,57 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,04015:18
1,0201,03015:18
PR Newswire
09.02.2021 | 14:33
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonim RS80 SmartScanner Tablet Now Available in North America and Europe

Sonim's First Fully-Rugged Tablet Maximizes Productivity in Demanding Work Environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the commercial availability of its RS80 SmartScanner tablet in North America and Europe. Designed to serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments, the RS80 is the first fully-rugged tablet to join the Sonim ultra-rugged product line.

Sonim RS80 Smart Scanner Tablet Now Available in North America and Europe

The Sonim RS80 is an eight-inch tablet with an integrated barcode scanner that features a glove-friendly touch screen, high-capacity multi-shift battery, resistance to water and dust and a variety of additional features and capabilities to maximize its functionality on the job. The RS80 is built to last and can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to consumer tablets as a result of its proven durability while also improving the barcode scanning experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

"Sonim is excited to expand our rugged offering with an enterprise-grade, rugged tablet for our customers who need efficient scanning capabilities as well as access to business applications," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "Much like our family of ultra-rugged handheld devices, Sonim also provides an extensive selection of application-ready accessories and our SonimWare software to ensure customers can successfully deploy a complete rugged mobility solution."

Key features include:

  • Android 10 operating system
  • Integrated barcode scanner capable of fast and reliable scanning
  • High bandwidth 4G LTE connectivity
  • An industry-leading, comprehensive 2 year warranty
  • An industry-leading, high-capacity multi-shift battery
  • Glove-friendly touch screen
  • Waterproof, dust proof, drop proof and chemical resistant
  • Can be cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed to minimize risk of contamination
  • Supports SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, a comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities that help improve management and productivity

The RS80 is available through Sonim distribution partners Crossover in North America, and Capestone in the United Kingdom and Europe. To learn more about the RS80, click here.

About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Sonim Technologies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435308/RS80_Homescreen.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/151907/sonim_technologies_logo.jpg

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.