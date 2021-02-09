REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced that it has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Reviv3 Procare management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Reviv3 Procare has successfully grown sales amidst a pandemic, while shifting its sales mix towards a subscription-based direct-to-consumer model.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication by an IR magazine survey.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Reviv3 Procare in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ North America, commented: "Although 2020 was a challenging time for many companies in the $90 billion hair care market due to professional salon closures, Reviv3 Procare continued to invest in its business and refocused on its high growth direct-to-consumer sales. The result was a record setting second quarter fiscal 2021 with an incredible 139% sequential revenue growth and six months sales of nearly $1 million. Reviv3 Procare has taken advantage of cost cuts and reduced competition to streamline operations and expand its distribution and sales channels in key global markets. We look forward to sharing their story with our wide network of institutional investors and family offices."

Lucas A. Zimmerman added: "Reviv3 Procare is a rising star in the e-commerce world and a true hidden gem of the OTC Markets, boasting rapidly growing revenue, high customer retention rates, strong gross margins and healthy free cash flow generation. The Company's return on marketing spend is impressive, and when paired with the successful shift in sales mix from distributors to subscription-based, direct-to-consumer sales, corporate-level margins should notably increase. Positive reviews from thousands of satisfied returning customers are a testament to the truly unique consumer experience that Reviv3 Procare has been able to create.

"2020 was a pivotal year as we increased investment to the strongest sections of our business, more than doubling sales quarter-over-quarter while expanding margins," said Jeff Toghraie, CEO and Chairman of Reviv3 Procare. "Our proprietary, 3-part hair care system and complementary product lines continue to see strong consumer demand given our unique blend of true efficacy and a premium consumer experience, supplemented by an unrivaled level of customer service. As we move into 2021, we will focus on expanding our presence in key global markets while further refining our highly effective approach to advertising. We look forward to working closely with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our value proposition to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information on Reviv3 Procare, please visit the Company's investor relations website at www.reviv3.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to RVIV@mzgroup.us or call Lucas A. Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG Consulting - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combination; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

