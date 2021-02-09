Multi-site clinical study to evaluate BioBridge as prophylactic treatment for at-risk patients

Fibralign Corp., a Stanford spin-out and developer of therapeutic biomedical devices, today announced enrollment of the first patient in a multi-site, randomized clinical trial in Europe evaluating its BioBridge Collagen Matrix as a novel preventative treatment for secondary lymphedema.

The study plans to enroll 40 patients that have been diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer and require axillary lymph node dissection (ALND), a common surgical intervention that involves removal of compromised lymph nodes to address the spread of cancer. Peer reviewed publications have estimated that 15-25% of patients who undergo ALND develop breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) due to the surgery. ALND combined with radiation therapy increases the likelihood of BCRL further up to 40%.

Led by Dr. Dimitris Dionysiou, Associate Professor in Plastic Surgery at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece) and principal investigator, the trial aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of BioBridge as a prophylactic remedy for reducing patient risk in development of lymphedema. This off-the-shelf solution would provide a much-needed treatment that could be utilized as a simple adjunct procedure in support of current cancer interventions, significantly advancing the quality of care for patients.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a serious, global, progressive disease that can develop as a result of cancer treatments. Such interventions, while lifesaving, can also destroy enough lymphatic function that the cancer survivor is left with a condition in the affected limb that includes painful swelling and frequent infections. Lymphedema can ultimately lead to irreversible structural changes in the tissues, which can result in severe deformity, serious reduction in function and have a profound impact on quality-of-life. Existing treatments for lymphedema are limited and not curative.

About BioBridge Collagen Matrix

BioBridge is a sterile, biocompatible and biodegradable surgical mesh that recently received CE mark for use in the surgical support of lymphatic tissue repair. The certification mark confirms that BioBridge meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive, which now allows Fibralign to market the product across the European Union and other CE mark countries. BioBridge is also commercially available in the US and has 510(k) clearance from the FDA for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and repair soft tissue. Published preclinical studies and early clinical usage have shown that BioBridge supports the repair of damaged lymphatic vessels that causes lymphedema.

About Fibralign Corporation

Fibralign Corporation is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and manufactures advanced therapeutic biomedical devices designed to address significant unmet medical needs by utilizing its patented Nanoweave 3D scaffolding technology. http://www.fibralignbio.com

