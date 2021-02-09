Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry DOC from this Esteemed Brand Will Begin Pouring on to Shelves in March

Cantine Maschio, a leading producer of sparkling wines since 1973, announced today the launch of its Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry DOC. The Italian brand's introduction into this newest category of wines, will hit shelves in the states in time for spring this March.

There will be specific guidelines by the Prosecco Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) that wineries must follow to produce the new Prosecco Rosé. The blend must primarily consist of the Glera grape with 10-to-15 percent Pinot Noir, additionally and unlike traditional Prosecco, all wines must be vintage-dated.

Maschio will proudly be producing the Prosecco Rosé DOC at its prestigious vineyards in Valdobbiadene and Conegliano. The grapes go through a gentle pressing process. Only the must from the first pressing, the "mosto fiore" or free-run juice, is used. Combining the beautiful flavors of the Glera and Pinot Noir varieties at a ratio of 87% and 13% respectively, the Maschio Prosecco DOC Rosé itself is an extra dry, full bodied wine, with a perceivable aftertaste of berries. There are hints of white flowers from the Glera grape, along with violet and raspberry notes from the Pinot Noir. The Maschio wine is ideal as an aperitif and pairs perfectly with a wide range of first courses.

The Prosecco and rosé categories have both seen significant growth in recent years, so the marriage of these two trends and the innovation of this new category will enthuse wine lovers by providing a new, refreshing offering for everyday entertaining and celebrations.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this historic step for the Prosecco region," said Elena Lottici, Export Director for Maschio. "Maschio has continuously been a leader in the category, and the launch of its 2020 Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry DOC offers Prosecco drinkers a new way to enjoy the quality bubbles from this region. We believe this category will immediately pique the interest and palate of consumers around the world-but especially here in the U.S."

Cantine Maschio is one of Italy's leading producers of stellar sparkling wines, known for delivering a fresh and lively Prosecco taste. A commitment to quality has always been part of Maschio's history. Their dedication to the careful production of its wines translates to every occasion, including consumers' newly expanded ability to appreciate Prosecco and Maschio with the new Prosecco DOC Rosé.

Maschio's Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry DOC will be available at retailers nationwide in March. The suggested retail price for a 750ML bottle is $14.99. For more information, visit https://www.frederickwildman.com/producers/maschio/

ABOUT CANTINE MASCHIO

The roots of Cantine Maschio's passion for wine, are as old as the vines on the Veneto's hills. In 1973, Bonaventura Maschio turned his family's century-old distillery into a state-of-the-art winery with unique technology and production methods. The wines produced by Cantine Maschio come from grapes grown in the most prestigious areas within the appellation, on the hills of Valdobbiadene and Conegliano in the Piave Valley. Its dedication to high-end, quality production has made Cantine Maschio a leader in the category and one of Italy's most prominent wine companies. The history of Cantine Maschio is also the history of Prosecco, a wine which, with its fresh, light and lively style, has created a new type of drinking geared towards conviviality, the aperitif and the cocktail known as a "spritz." For years Italians have been proud to Say Cheers with Maschio!

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Argentina and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 value and fine wine brands, including: Riunite, Bolla, Folonari, Maschio, Santi, Nino Negri, Lamberti, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, Pascal Jolivet, Champagne Pol Roger, Famille Hugel, Olivier Leflaive, Château Fuissé. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

