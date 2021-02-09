- New "Built for Enterprise" 5G solution provides high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity along with cloud management for service providers, private networks, campuses and business locations -

High-performance RF with advanced antenna design for diverse deployment scenarios

Dual SIMs and software-defined switching for multi-carrier flexibility and failover

Cloud management

Designed and developed in the U.S.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its new Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router has been certified for use in Europe, North America* and Australia, with additional regulatory certifications pending for other international markets. Designed specifically for enterprise customers, this router combines high-performance, multi-carrier 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with cloud software that simplifies device management, maximizes security and minimizes expenses for enterprise users.

"Our Wavemaker PRO 5G solutions are changing the way enterprise and SMB customers think about broadband access," said Inseego President Ashish Sharma. "Whether they have remote branch offices needing faster primary communications, retail locations needing failover solutions, or a distributed workforce needing dependable and secure work-from-home access to their corporate network, the FG2000e router can deliver unmatched speed, throughput and reliability along with software solutions that make it easy for IT organizations to deploy and manage their devices, protect their networks, and reap the benefits of a multi-carrier 5G managed WAN."

Bringing 5G enterprise solutions to global markets

The Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FG2000e has now received industry certifications that make it commercially available for deployments in many global markets. It's important to understand that different countries and regions require different types of regulatory and 3GPP certifications in order to operate 5G products on mobile networks. For example, GCF certification demonstrates that products conform with 3GPP standards and will be interoperable with mobile networks worldwide. CE certification means that solutions can be sold to service providers and enterprise customers in over 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA). RCM certification verifies that electrical and wireless equipment can be sold in Australia. And FCC certification requires a rigorous process of testing before RF products can be sold and marketed in the U.S.

Having completed all of these certifications, the FG2000e router can now be sold to service providers and enterprise customers across all of these regions, including organizations that are deploying 5G private networks.

New global channel partners

In addition to partnering with service providers, Inseego is expanding its network of distributors, resellers and system integrators worldwide to create new channels to market, along with local market support for its new enterprise solutions. The FG2000e router and software provides local language support, including English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Arabic and Japanese.

A multi-carrier 5G cloud managed WAN for ubiquitous broadband connectivity

The Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FG2000e provides high-performance 5G connectivity and 4G LTE fallback, with features such as:

Unlocked, dual-SIM, multi-carrier firmware that provides flexibility and ultimate control of the network the router connects to, avoiding downtime and data usage overage charges

that provides flexibility and ultimate control of the network the router connects to, avoiding downtime and data usage overage charges Centralized cloud management through the Inseego Manage cloud solution, which simplifies device configuration, installation, remote management, security and support, providing an excellent customer experience right "out of the box" and for the full product lifecycle

through the Inseego Manage cloud solution, which simplifies device configuration, installation, remote management, security and support, providing an excellent customer experience right "out of the box" and for the full product lifecycle Enterprise-grade security that includes WPA3 Wi-Fi security support, advanced encryption, Open VPN and IPsec VPN

that includes WPA3 Wi-Fi security support, advanced encryption, Open VPN and IPsec VPN Added value with a robust pipeline of new features including WAN management, enterprise security, device management and vertical market applications.

The Wavemaker PRO 5G indoor router FG2000e can deliver gigabit-plus speeds (using sub-6 GHz 5G) that match or outperform typical cable and fiber optic speeds. The FG2000e is ideal for business offices, retail locations, medical facilities, campuses and remote job sites needing reliable, high-speed broadband access with features such as:

A 5 Gbps ethernet port, additional LAN and WAN ports, and TS9 port for external antenna

Wi-Fi 6 technology to support up to 128 Wi-Fi-enabled devices

An RJ-11 port for optional Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

5G for private networks

According to IDC, the private LTE/5G equipment market will reach $5.7 Billion in 2024. "With more spectrum being made available for enterprise uses, coinciding with the arrival of commercial 5G, interest has grown toward using private LTE/5G solutions as a basis for connectivity across a multitude of mission-critical, industrial and traditional enterprise organizations."

Inseego 5G: Fast, reliable and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego 5G products deliver high speed and low latency with extensive cybersecurity, including WPA3 Wi-Fi security with advanced encryption, Open VPN, IPsec VPN, parental controls and more.

