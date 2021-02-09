MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Launches Health Karma for Employers to Accelerate Delivery of Healthcare

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare technology company, announced today it has launched Health Karma for Employers, a health services platform that provides millions of businesses with the ability to offer affordable, high-quality healthcare benefits to their employees, whether they are eligible for health insurance coverage or not.

The launch of Health Karma for Employers includes the rollout of Health Karma's Virtual Primary Care. This new, innovative model for healthcare delivery provides access to virtual visits with primary care providers and care team support through our partner, MeMD®, a leading provider of telehealth services nationwide.

"As a company we are focused on being part of the health services solution. Our Health Karma for Employers offering focuses on the reality of where we are today with scalability for the future delivery of healthcare. Businesses are struggling to stay competitive and to entice good employees. Consumers cannot afford to pay exorbitant healthcare insurance rates and they now find themselves being thrown into a telehealth services environment that they do not understand. Together with MeMD, we are proud to play a part in helping businesses increase access to healthcare while providing a high-quality yet convenient and low-cost solution to their employees," stated Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma.

With Health Karma, employers and their employees will have the opportunity to:

Select and see the same high-quality provider for $0 out of pocket

Schedule a virtual wellness exam

Seek professional or medical guidance for common ailments, mental health concerns, chronic conditions, and referrals

Access follow-up services, such as labs and imaging

Get on-demand help from a dedicated care navigation team

Receive online prescriptions from physicians

Enjoy discounts on prescriptions

"Today's environment skyrocketed the need and demand for virtual healthcare services," said MeMD Chief Revenue Officer Kyle Williams. "Virtual primary care is the next evolution of telehealth, enabling employers to keep their people healthy year-round and prevent chronic conditions. The solution can play a critical role in workplace productivity, safety and retention."

For more information on Health Karma for Employers, please visit www.healthkarma.org/employer.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries, primary care and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(954) 908-3481

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628540/MediXall-Group-Launches-Health-Karma-for-Employers-to-Accelerate-Delivery-of-Healthcare