Corteva AgriscienceTM has signed a multi-year agreement with Genestack Limited to implement and license the use of Omics Data Manager, Genestack's multi-omics data catalog, curation and integrative search product. This agreement will facilitate the full utilization of collected research data, enabling insights to help improve the delivery of products, services and solutions to benefit farmers.

Omics Data Manager (ODM) will help researchers at Corteva Agriscience accelerate the characterization of novel seed and crop protection solutions through better aggregation of experimental data. ODM provides a single, modern, interface to identify the biological samples of interest across public and internal datasets, which, combined with powerful curation tools, will enable Corteva researchers to ensure the accuracy and validity of study, sample, and analysis metadata. Ultimately, ODM will empower Corteva to FAIRify (make Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Re-usable) and fully utilize their omics datasets.

"The software will allow bioinformaticians, discovery scientists and data scientists to collaboratively design new omics studies on a common platform, capture rich metadata and relationships between current and past studies, performing large-scale, cross-study queries across multi-omics datasets. We look forward to implementing these tools across Corteva Agriscience R&D," said Jochen Scheel, Leader Data Science and Informatics, Corteva Agriscience.

"ODM is our latest product and it builds on years of work with top industry partners. We're proud of the modern technology stack, flexible multi-omics data, metadata models and APIs, as well as our focus on great user experience. We are really excited to work with Corteva, who are ready to adapt and extend our technology for the needs of agriscience research. We believe firmly that modern enterprise data strategy is not just about software, but also about the right team and an agile, collaborative, long-term thinking approach," said Misha Kapushesky, CEO, Genestack Limited.

About Genestack Limited

Since it was founded in 2012 Genestack's mission has been to accelerate discoveries in biopharmaceutical, consumer goods, healthcare, and agriscience organizations, by tackling the explosive growth of omics data. The company's flagship product, Omics Data Manager, launched in 2019, helps organizations create a FAIR catalog of multi-omics data (studies, samples, associated omics data of various types), with tools and APIs for metadata templates, curation and powerful integrative search across data metadata. ODM provides mission-critical technology modules that enable life science enterprises to execute their data strategy. Genestack complements this product with a complete range of professional services including technology consulting, product implementation, managed service and co-development models. For more information about Genestack and Omics Data Manager visit www.genestack.com.

Follow Genestack Limited on Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005609/en/

Contacts:

Oliver Bayliss

Genestack Limited

oliver.bayliss@genestack.com

Kacey Birchmier

Corteva Agriscience

kacey.birchmier@corteva.com