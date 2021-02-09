VAR Brings The Database of Now Paired with Local Expertise to Benelux, EMEA Regions

SingleStore, The Database of NowTM for cloud-native modern applications, today announced that Connected Data Group is now a SingleStore value-added reseller (VAR) partner. The digital transformation company, which helps customers solve their data and analytics challenges, will act as SingleStore's VAR in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) and in other European markets, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This partnership makes it easier for organizations in the Benelux and EMEA regions to get started with SingleStore. Together, Connected Data Group and SingleStore will help organizations to innovate faster using analytics, work more efficiently by implementing agile data architectures and optimize the delivery of valuable customer experiences.

Erik Fransen, co-founding partner at Connected Data Group, explained: "Our aim is to create data and analytics solutions that add tangible business value. SingleStore helps us to make that happen by allowing our customers to operationalize all of their data through a single platform to simplify operations and accelerate the business outcomes they want and need."

"The partnership with Connected Data Group is an important element in expanding our European ecosystem of SingleStore partners embedding our global capabilities in local expertise," said Fabio Pulidori, vice president and managing director of EMEA at SingleStore.

Antoine Stelma, co-founding partner at Connected Data Group, added: "We formed a team of highly-specialized consultants with experience in analyzing, designing and delivering data and analytics projects for various industries. Our solutions process, manage and integrate any type of data for any type of usage, and are easy to maintain and quickly adapt to changing business and IT requirements."

The company also developed, via its Connected Data Academy, an extensive training portfolio to educate data and analytics professionals and entire teams in creating strategies, analysis, design, implementation and management of data, analytics architectures and applications.

The SingleStore unified database enables fast analytics on any data, anywhere to support organizations' analytics and customer experiences. This distributed SQL database supports transactions and analytics; handles structured, unstructured and semi-structured data; and works in public clouds, on-premises environments and hybrid deployments.

