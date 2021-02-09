Media asset management with Xpublisher streamlines distribution and collaboration

Going forward, Holtzbrinck Buchverlage will leverage the Xpublisher editorial system to support its media asset management. With S. Fischer, Rowohlt, Droemer Knaur, Kiepenheuer Witsch, and Argon AVE, Holtzbrinck Buchverlage is one of the largest publishing groups in Germany. "We are very proud to partner with Holtzbrinck Buchverlage in this endeavor," explains Matthias Kraus, founder and managing director of software specialist Xpublisher GmbH.

About Xpublisher GmbH

Xpublisher is a leading provider in the multichannel publishing space, delivering intuitive solutions for creating, managing, and automating magazine, book, and documentation publishing with Xeditor and Xpublisher. Xpublisher was founded in 2009 and is based in Munich, Germany. The company operates a US subsidiary and has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in Xpublisher's products.

