



Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE



Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

ISIN: DE0005110001



Anlass der Studie: Q1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 09.02.2021

Kursziel: 77,50 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten

Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann



Cloud growth and margin increase



In the first three months of the current fiscal year (calendar Q4), All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to increase revenue (+3%), EBIT (+24%) and EPS (+21%) - despite the pandemic-related restraint of some customers. Key to the margin expansion was growth in recurring revenue (revenue share 51%; Q1 19/20:50%). The planned acquisition of SAP service provider SNP Poland should strengthen the existing growth momentum and allow the All for One Group to benefit to a greater extent from the migration wave towards SAP S/4HANA (via CONVERSION/4). Despite the share price increase in recent months, the upcoming migration wave does not yet seem to be fully priced in - with a 20/21 EV/sales of around 0.9, the All for One Group is favorable by peer comparison.



Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR77.50. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.



