Insight Sourcing Group LLC: Insight Sourcing Group Adds Senior Executive to Build a World-Class Supplier Diversity Practice

Rod Robinson joins Insight Sourcing Group to bring clients robust and highly actionable supplier diversity capabilities.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Insight Sourcing Group announces today that Rod Robinson, tech entrepreneur and a leading procurement subject matter expert, has joined the firm as a senior vice president. In this role, Rod will be responsible for enhancing the firm's capabilities around supplier diversity, which is one of the highest priority topics in the procurement space.

Rod has over 25 years of experience in procurement, strategic sourcing and supplier diversity. He joins Insight Sourcing Group from Coupa Software, where he was vice president of supplier inclusion & sustainability. Prior to Coupa, Rod was the founder and CEO of ConnXus, Inc., a cloud procurement platform that enabled Global 2000 companies to achieve supply chain objectives related to diversity, transparency, sustainability and economic impact. ConnXus was acquired by Coupa in 2020.

Before his time in the software space, Rod was a seasoned procurement executive with deep strategic sourcing expertise. He started his career in management consulting, serving multinational clients on large-scale procurement initiatives, that resulted in billions in annual cost savings. Later, he was the chief procurement officer of Cincinnati Bell.

"We're excited to have Rod joining our firm, as his background and experience will help completely transform our current capabilities in supplier diversity," said Brent Eiland, president at Insight Sourcing Group. "We believe supplier diversity should be fully integrated into all facets of procurement. This unique service offering is going to complement everything we do and bring a significant amount of value to both our corporate and private equity clients."

Insight Sourcing Group's Supplier Diversity practice and Center of Excellence will help clients build best-in-class programs by focusing on four main pillars: goals and metrics, sourcing practices and policies, supplier development, and communications and training. The foundation of any world class supplier diversity program is data clarity. Insight Sourcing Group is uniquely positioned among consulting firms to deliver clarity due to its sister company, SpendHQ, the market leader in spend visibility. By driving full visibility into current diversity spend and related areas for expansion, the firm is able to apply a powerful methodology for rapid impact and long-term sustainability.

"Insight Sourcing Group has built a sterling reputation as North America's leading consultancy focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement," says Rod Robinson. "I am extremely excited to bring my passion, knowledge and expertise to the firm as we look to help our clients achieve world class status in all aspects of supplier diversity."

About Insight Sourcing Group

Insight Sourcing Group is the largest and fastest-growing consulting firm in North America focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services. Founded in 2002, the firm works with senior executives and procurement leaders to accelerate savings through strategic sourcing and procurement transformation consulting services, energy cost management, and on-going category analytics and spend visibility through its SaaS solutions SpendHQ and Insight Analytics. Insight Sourcing Group has worked with hundreds of corporate clients of all sizes and over 50 Private Equity firms. To learn more, visit www.insightsourcing.com.

