Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that results have been received for a B-horizon, soil geochemistry survey on the Lost Dog Property located in the West Timmins area of Ontario.

Results from the 350 sample program identified five clusters of anomalous values on the property, identified as A to E in Figure 1 below.





Figure 1: Location of Soil Samples and Anomalous Area

The following table shows maximum values for each area.

Area Gold (ppb) Silver (ppm) Copper (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zinc (ppm) A 71 1.7 45 51 125 B 92 13.0 80 106 72 C - - 416 - - D 112 2.5 228 62 76 E 78 1.2 53 110 -



The results are significant as they are coincidental with previously identified magnetic and DC/IP (Direct Current resistivity and Induced Polarization) anomalies.

Jeff Hunter (President and CEO of Canadian Silver Hunter) commented, "We are very pleased with the results we received from our initial geochemical soil sample survey on the Lost Dog property. Anomalous values in gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc have provided excellent targets for follow-up work once the snow is gone in the Spring. This, combined with the excellent location of the property in the Timmins Gold Camp, plus the fact that this property has seen little exploration in the past, should equal an exciting year of exploration here."

Recommended future work will include:

1) Continue analysis of the existing soil samples to further compare anomalous values to geophysical surveys done in 2011.

2) Expand the soil sampling to extend the identified anomalous trends.

3) Return to the property in the Spring 2021 and mechanically excavate trenches in order to determine what may be causing the anomalous values.

4) Generate drill targets based on the results of the above work.

About the Lost Dog property

The Lost Dog Property is located about 11 km southwest of the Timmins West Gold Deposit presently owned by Pan American Silver. A 2016, 43-101 report indicated the Timmins West property had a resource estimate 5,775,000 tonnes at 4.87 g/t (Indicated) and 2,671,000 tonnes of 5.00 g/t (Inferred)*

*2016: 43-101 Technical Report, Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate for Timmins West Mine and Initial Resource Estimate for the 144 Gap Deposit, Timmins, Ontario, Canada; Prepared for Lake Shore Gold Corp by E. Kalio and N.Vaz.

The contents of this press release have been reviewed by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns three properties: the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located near Lac Windfall in Quebec; and the Dark Horse property located near West Timmins in Northern Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins in Northern Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

