In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from01 February to 05 February 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 92,6564 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 91,1195 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 90,5546 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/02/2021 FR0010313833 6959 89,4001 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 88,9817 XPAR TOTAL 34 959 90,5438

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

