The new intelligent operation platform for retail, Sensormatic IQ, leverages Google Cloud technology to deliver prescriptive retail outcomes

The two companies' strategic partnership continues to innovate and solve real-world challenges for the evolving retail industry

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, continues to innovate through its partnership and joint investment with Google Cloud.

The long-term strategic partnership is helping to power Sensormatic IQ, the new intelligent operating platform for retail, delivering improved shopper experiences and retail outcomes as the industry continues to evolve and meet new challenges. The Google Cloud-based platform offers the flexibility and scalability retailers need to make prescriptive, data-driven decisions about operations from headquarters to the individual store-level. Google Cloud offered Sensormatic and its retail customers the most open source capabilities to integrate the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, retailer, and third-party data sources.

"We're excited to go-to market with a partner like Google Cloud to address real-world problems for retailers," said Bjoern Petersen, President, Sensormatic Solutions. "Google Cloud's commitment to advancing technology and knowledge of e-commerce is a perfect marriage to Sensormatic's expertise in retail processes, AI and analytics as well as brick-and-mortar retail operations. Both companies Sensormatic and Google Cloud are heavily focused on innovation and engineering, making it a perfect cultural fit."

"While shoppers shifted heavily to online this year in response to the pandemic, the physical store is still a key part of a modern omni retailing strategy," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail Consumer at Google Cloud. "The future of retail will continue to be channel-less, and retailers are quickly evolving their in-store digital capabilities to create smarter stores. We're delighted to partner with Sensormatic Solutions to bring Sensormatic IQ to market using Google Cloud capabilities, offering retailers the insights they need to succeed in today's hyper-connected retail landscape."

In addition to Sensormatic IQ, Sensormatic Solutions full retail portfolio, including its premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands, and its data lake are Google Cloud-based. To learn more, visit: www.sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

