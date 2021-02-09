Andersen Global further enhances the depth and breadth of its African platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Mauritius-based law firm Prism Chambers.

Prism Chambers, founded in 2019 by Managing Director Johanne Hague, specializes in all aspects of revenue law at the local and international level, focusing on clients in the African market. The firm also provides a range of legal services in the areas of banking and finance, corporate and commercial, private client, insolvency, competition, media and entertainment, and real estate and property.

"We strive for excellence and aim to be a benchmark organization for legal services in Mauritius," Johanne said. "We are currently the only law firm in the country with a dedicated tax practice covering advisory, and transactional work as well as tax controversy, which has given us a competitive edge in our market. As our clients-first approach remains a top priority, this collaboration boosts our ability to provide seamless, best-in-class services as we continue to scale globally."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Our collaboration with Prism Chambers builds upon our strategy to provide a full suite of integrated services through our member and collaborating firms. Johanne and her team demonstrate a commitment to stewardship and transparency, and have close, working relationships with our other member and collaborating firms in the region, which creates synergy throughout our organization as we maintain a foothold in the Africa region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 245 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

