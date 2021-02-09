Jonathan Mael Looks at What to Expect for the Restaurant Industry in 2021

Key trends include the slow but eventual return of customers, the highly influential role that health-based reviews will play, and shrinking menu items.

2020 was a tough year for the restaurant industry; however, the good news is that there does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel. According to Jonathan Mael, here is what to expect in the restaurant industry in 2021:

1. Many (though) not all customers will slowly start returning.

One of the most intense fears that many restaurant owners and employees have is that the pandemic is permanently re-shaping customer preferences and habits and making them much less interested and inclined to dine out. Thankfully, this dread appears to be largely baseless. Research by the National Restaurant Association shows that 83 percent of all adults - and 90 percent of baby boomers - are eager to return to restaurants as soon as it's safe to do so.

"We are not going to see a crush of people flock to their favorite restaurant," commented Jonathan Mael. "But if things go relatively well - that is, if we don't get sideswiped by a third or fourth wave of COVID-19, or hit by some altogether different public health catastrophe - then by the end of the year, we should see some degree of pre-pandemic activity return. However, the fact is that some people won't resume their old habits because they've started to enjoy cooking at home, or they won't have a sufficient discretionary expense budget.

2. Restaurants will be reviewed based on their ability to comply with safety standards.

Prior to 2020, the vast majority of restaurant reviews focused on what one would expect: the quality of the food and service, prices, atmosphere, and other basic staples of the dine-in experience. While those elements will doubtlessly populate reviews in 2021, there is another piece of the puzzle that, for many customers, is going to be far and away from the most influential: whether restaurants are properly enforcing COVID-19-related safety standards.

"For some customers, a review about a restaurant where the staff fails to properly wear PPE, or that doesn't enforce social distancing rules, is going to be an absolute deal-breaker," commented Jonathan Mael. "It won't matter how good the food is or how much bang for the buck they get. And while some of these people may still order take out or delivery, dine-in customers, are generally more profitable, since they tend to order items that have the biggest profit margins like alcoholic beverages, soups, children's menu items, and deserts."

3. Less choice.

Perhaps the most surprising thing that will greet restaurant-goers once all clear (or at least, all clear enough) signal sounds is that their favorite, familiar destinations may have fewer options on the menu. The reason? COVID-19 has forced many restaurants to weed out items that are either not very profitable or take too long to prepare.

"Restaurant owners are doing everything they can to conserve cash, and for some, that means reducing or eliminating menu items or options that were very popular before the pandemic but simply aren't sustainable now," commented Jonathan Mael. "While this is going to frustrate some customers and turn them away, hopefully, the sheer joy of being able to go to a restaurant - which is something everyone took for granted until COVID-19 struck - will keep many of them on the roster."

Looking Ahead

Nobody knows with certainty what the year ahead will look like, or heck, even the next month. Last year taught us to dial back our confidence levels when it comes to predicting the future. However, it is a very safe bet that all three of the trends that Jonathan Mael highlights will dominate the restaurant industry narrative in 2021. As always, time will tell.

