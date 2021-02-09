Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

During the 6 months to 31 December 2020, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP (325,038). As a result, the Company remains in a position where it is dependent upon its ability to generate sufficient cash flows by issuing shares, the exercise of warrants and realisation of investments and other assets, in order to meet continued operational costs and hence continue trading.

During the period the company capitalised approximately £1,460,000 of expenses in relation to Gaskell House and incurred £168,000 in finance charges. Whilst the company continues to pay its professional costs and general running costs of £164,000 the directors have, once again not drawn remuneration during this period.

The directors are exploring ways to increase the asset value and raise additional finance.



Brent Fitzpatrick

Chairman

Lombard Capital PLC

9 February 2021



The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 31 December 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited 6 Months 15 months 6 Months Year 31/12/2020 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2019 £ £ £ £ Continuing operations Consultancy fees - 54,000 54,000 - Investment income 7,611 9,056 - - Operating expenses (164,006) (626,743) (554,454) (292,337) Finance charges (168,643) (203,640) (58,659) (29,469) Impairment of investments - - - - Operating loss and loss before taxation (325,038) (767,327) (559,113) (321,806) Taxation - - - - Loss for the period, attributable to the owners (325,038) (767,327) (559,113) (321,806) Market value adjustment to investments - (88,499) 0 18,750 Total comprehensive loss for the period (325,038) (855,826) (559,113) (303,056) Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence) (2.2) (12.7) (13.3) (9.3)



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited 31/12/2020 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2019 £ £ £ £ Non current assets Fixed assets 2,416,511 953,710 - - Available for sale investments 42,751 42,751 131,250 131,250 Financial assets at amortised cost - - 653,350 700,700 2,459,262 996,461 784,600 831,950 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,780,270 1,765,213 390,240 41,296 Cash and cash equivalents 32,758 3,630 18,538 12,059 1,813,028 1,768,843 408,778 53,355 Total assets 4,272,290 2,765,304 1,193,378 885,305 Equity Ordinary shares 14,940 14,810 4,219 4,219 Deferred shares 189,897 189,897 189,897 189,897 Share premium 2,562,326 2,237,456 954,574 954,574 Share option reserve 80,300 80,300 80,300 80,300 Investment revaluation reserve 30,435 30,435 118,934 118,934 Retained earnings (2,977,639) (2,652,602) (2,444,388) (1,885,275) (99,741) (99,704) (1,096,464) (537,351) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,292,477 1,032,059 415,592 672,656 Loans and other borrowings 3,079,554 1,832,949 1,874,250 750,000 Total equity and liabilities 4,272,290 2,765,304 1,193,378 885,305



Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Information

Six months ended 31 December 2020

1. Basis of preparation

The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2020 is unaudited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the fifteen months ended 30 June 2020 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the fifteen months then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was qualified and did contain a statement under Section 498 (3) of Companies Act 2006. Those final statements can be downloaded from the company's website.

The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2020 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the 15 months ended 30 June 2020. This interim financial information has not been reviewed by the company auditors.