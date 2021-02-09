How Advancements in Healthcare Segment is Spurring Growth of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyses

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to attain a competitive edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the hydrolysed vegetable protein that the market will record a CAGR of 5.3% through 2031. Demand for hydrolysed vegetable protein is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the rising health awareness of consumers all around the world.

"Manufacturers are providing more options in the hydrolysed vegetable proteins market in recent times in comparison to meat products, which is attracting millennial and Gen Z consumers." says the FMI analyst.

Hydrolysed vegetable protein Market - Important Highlights

According to product type, soy protein is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Granules form of hydrolyzed vegetable protein is anticipated to have the major share due to its wide usage

North America led by the US is estimated to remain the most lucrative market through the course of the projected period due to rising health concerns among the consumers

Germany is anticipated to lead the European market for the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market during the projected years due to the presence of strong market players.

Hydrolysed vegetable protein Market - Drivers

Rising health issues regarding cardiovascular diseases among adults all over the world are creating the need for foods that aid in lowering cholesterol, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Changing lifestyle, hectic working schedules, and urbanization is expected to boost the market growth.

Increasing preference towards vegan products made from natural ingredients is boosting demand for hydrolyzed vegetable protein.

Increasing awareness among the masses regarding their health and wellbeing is contributing to the growth of the market.

Hydrolysed vegetable protein Market - Restraints

increasing consumer awareness regarding the bad effects related to savory ingredients is one of the key market restraints.

One of the major hindrances for the market is the stringent regulations set by governing bodies such as the European Union and FDA has affected the importers of hydrolyzed vegetable protein the most.

COVID-19 Impact on hydrolysed vegetable protein Market

Globally, the pandemic has provided a boost to the plant-based protein industry. This report shows how coronavirus disease has had an overwhelming impact on people with major health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The plant protein-based eating regimen can help diminish the impacts of the virus on at-risk individuals, owing to the presence of an abundance number of macronutrients, micronutrients, and cancer prevention agents.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the hydrolysed vegetable protein market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Chia Protein, Flax Protein, Corn protein),application(food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, personal care and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

