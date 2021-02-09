Lucintel: The 5G Chipset Market is Expected to Reach $ 22,929.0 Million by 2026 with CAGR of 48.7%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / According to new report added in Report Banana offerings, there are significant money making opportunities available in the 5G chipset market. Companies planning to enter this market need to prepare and differentiate to maximize their return on investment.

In terms of opportunities, the 5G chipset market is expected to grow from $2,120.0 million in 2020 to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.7% during the forecast period.

5G chipset is the principal component in consumer devices, customer premise equipment, and network infrastructure equipment, which allows the end-user to form the wireless network based on 5G standard. Proliferation of devices using the internet has constituted the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks are expected to expand broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communication segments to enable a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries. With the establishment of 5G infrastructure, 5G chipset opens different opportunities and redefines broad range of industries with connected services from transportation to entertainment, education to retail, and from healthcare to consumer electronics.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 5G chipset market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020-2026, wherein the forecast period is 2020-2026

Prominent players profiled in this report Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Significant Aspects of the Report and Main Highlights:

Changing business trends in the 5G chipset market

Market segment analysis at different level such as type, IC type, operational frequency, product, and industry vertical

Historical and forecast size of the 5G chipset market in terms of revenue

Major drivers and opportunities pertaining to the 5G chipset market

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Key product offerings by major players and business strategies adopted

Key challenges faced by operating players in the market space

Analysis of major risks associated with the market operations

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. It would also help to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business.

To read more about this market please click on https://www.reportbanana.com/5g-chipset-market-by-ic-type-asic,-rfic,-cellular--rpt40663.aspx.

